Police suspect the fire that destroyed a FitStop gym in Brisbane's north on Tuesday was deliberately lit by two people captured on CCTV footage.

Initial investigations by Petrie detectives indicate an accelerant, such as gasoline, was used to increase the spread of the fire through the building on Gympie Rd at Strathpine.

The fire is suspected to have burned for upwards of four hours inside the building, as detectives believe it was lit between 1.25 and 2.15am and fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze just after 6am.

The gym, owned by high school sweethearts Jill Sibley and Matt Gilbert, was just days away from its official opening.





Friend of the couple Renee Manzi told Quest Community News "the damage wasn't structural and everything is fine" and said she expected the facility "to be open in no time".

The couple have so far refused to comment on the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact Police Link on 131 444.

Originally published as WATCH: CCTV shows suspects approach gym before blaze