Savannah, Bailee and Fletcher Hoch excited about the recent rainfall at Woodbrook, Alpha, which recorded 81mm on Monday morning.
WATCH: CQ property receives highest rainfall in seven years

Kristen Booth
8th Mar 2021 3:16 PM
A Central Queensland family was excited to wake up to flowing creeks through their Alpha property.

Belle Hoch said she recorded 81mm of rainfall on Monday morning at Woodbrook, a cattle property north of Alpha.

“We haven’t had a fall this big since 2014 when we received 130mm overnight,” she said.

“That was the last time [the creek] ran this high.

“It has had runs in it since [2014], but nothing this big.”

Mrs Hoch says her children love the floods because they get to go swimming and kayaking in the creek.

“But they will have to wait this time until its gone down a bit.”

She said the creek crossing at the main road was well over a metre high on Monday morning.

Another property east of Alpha recorded 83mm on Monday, according to Bureau of Meteorology, while others not far away recorded just 17mm.

“There have been falls in the area ranging from 30mm to over 80mm,” Mrs Hoch said.

“Which is great as a lot of places have missed out on previous rain or not had the big rain that others have had.”

