WATCH: Diver’s underwater marriage proposal off Fraser

TAKING the plunge took on a whole new meaning when Tan Hong Chun popped the question while diving off Fraser Island.

His now-fiance Anna Hook had long wanted to do a diving course and contacted Hervey Bay Dive Centre to plan their trip.

Tan is from Singapore and Anna is from New Zealand.

But fate brought the couple together when they met at a gym in Rockhampton.

Tan noticed Anna immediately, but it was a year before the couple became friends and then eventually something more.

When it came to proposing, Tan knew he wanted it to be special.

Anna Hook said yes when her boyfriend Tan Hon Chun proposed off the coast of Fraser Island while the couple was diving.

He spent a couple of months planning the big moment, creating a sign he could hold under water.

Attached to the sign, with a piece of thread, was a diamond ring.

The first few days of the diving course, Tan bided his time, knowing his plan would only be possible if it was completely safe.

But after seeing Anna excel at diving, and with a fun day planned for the final day of the course, Tan took aside his instructor and asked for help.

He said the team at Hervey Bay Dive Centre had been incredibly helpful when it came to helping him organise the special moment, which happened at the K'gari wreck.

The instructor filmed the proposal, ensuring the couple could treasure the moment forever.

A simple hand gesture from Anna said it all as she gave Tan the okay to put the ring on her finger.

Tan said it was possible the couple might return to Fraser Island for their wedding, but for now, they were just enjoying being engaged.