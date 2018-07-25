WATCH: Dozen baby crocs bask in the sun in Mackay river Reuben Wylie Full Profile Login to follow

EAST Mackay plasterer Joe Smyth saw a rare sight when, taking his tinny up Reliance Creek he came across a swarm of crocodile hatchlings.

"I counted 12 but there were more, I've never seen baby crocodiles before," Mr Smyth said.

"My dad said that's the first and last time you'll ever see that in your lifetime... they're pretty elusive."

12 baby crocodiles bask in sun: A Mackay man has captured a dozen baby crocodiles swimming and basking in the sun at Reliance Creek.

Mr Smyth said the babies' mother was nearby, keeping a close watch on the young hatchlings.

"I saw the mum about five seconds before I saw them, she was between seven and eight foot," Mr Smyth said.

"I've seen crocodiles before from about five foot to eight foot, I've seen one up the Pioneer River, I've seen one up Constant Creek and one up Reliance Creek."

Have you spotted a crocodile around Mackay this winter? Send your photos to news@dailymercury.com.au