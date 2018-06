DASH CAM footage shows a car overtaking a ute in a dangerous stretch of road outside Two Mile Primary School.

DASHCAM footage taken earlier this week shows a motor-vehicle overtaking a ute in a school zone on the Bruce Highway, outside Two Mile State north of Gympie.

A couple of seconds later, an oncoming truck is seen and almost hits the vehicle.

Video was taken by Sarah Loader.