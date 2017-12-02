Watch for your mates

AS SUMMER hits and pools of all shapes and sizes pop up across the region, pool safety should be every parent's priority.

Emerald Swimming Pool manager Tracy Spreadborough said they held Water Safety Week last week in preparation for the upcoming school holidays.

"We usually hold Water Safety Week before the kids go on school holidays and head off to the beach for some fun in the sun,” Ms Spreadborough said.

"The two main rules we teach our kids are never go swimming alone and never get in the water to help someone in trouble.

"Kids should never go swimming alone because if something happens to them they are by themselves.”

Ms Spreadborough said most of the time safety came down to parental supervision.

"Parents should always be watching their kids, because they are so fast and things can happen so quickly,” she said. "We teach kids that drowning is noisy so they should make a lot of noise.

"However, littler kids are so quiet, people think they are going to make a lot of noise, but at the age of three they just fall in and it's all over.”

Emerald Shire Council Mayor Kerry Hayes reminded residents of the importance of adhering to pool safety laws.

"Earlier last month, a three-year-old boy drowned in a neighbour's swimming pool in Roma after he wandered off from his family home,” Cr Hayes said.

"We can't escape that drowning is still one of the leading causes of death in Queensland for children under the age of five, and a quarter of all drownings in Australia happen in our state.

"Supervising young children, teaching them to swim, having effective pool fencing and always closing the gate can save lives.”