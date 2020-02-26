WATCH: Gympie region horse rescued from certain death

ADVENTUROUS 12-month-old paint horse Castro survived a brush with death on Saturday after getting stuck in a disused water tank.

Castro is believed to fallen about 1.5-2m after stepping onto the tank on an Amamoor property.

The old fibreglass tank, which was full of water, disintegrated under the horse's weight.

HEROIC MISSION: Glen King went in to assist Castro who struggled to get out of the fibreglass water tank on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Natalie King

Luckily Natalie King and her husband Glen, who run a small lime farm, had finished picking about midday when they noticed Castro had gone missing.

An excavator is seen digging up a huge hole to let Castro the horse out. Photo: Natalie King.

"We were lucky to get him out when we did," Mrs King said.

"We found him straight away and my husband went in to reassure Castro everything was going to be okay.

SEE MORE STORIES:

Dad left toddler in car for hours while playing the pokies

Violent social media threat to students taken 'seriously'

Help has arrived to free Castro. Photo: Natalie King

"Then we called the fireys who came to assist.

"My husband was on his tippy toes. The fireys helped pump the water out and we had an excavator dig a big hole on the side to let the water out and to give Castro an exit point."

The rescue mission, which Mrs King described as "a very frightening ordeal" took four hours.

"S--- yeah, it was very scary," she said. "He didn't panic or cry for help, but you could tell he was happy to be out.

Castro the horse is stuck in the disused water tank. Photo: Natalie King.

"He was a little bit wobbly but the vet assessed him and he's all right. If we'd found him a little later, it could've been a completely different story."

The tank has since been smashed to pieces.

"It was completely smashed up to release Castro but we were always going to get rid of it," she said.

Castro the horse is rescued from the water tank. Photo: Natalie King

Mrs King had nothing but praise for the fire and rescue personnel.

"I'd like to thank them for what they did and for helping Castro," she said.

"It was a big team effort and they did extremely well."