WATCH: Harrowing scene as rescuers try to free driver

scott kovacevic
by
6th Jun 2018 6:05 PM | Updated: 7th Jun 2018 8:13 AM

HARROWING footage has emerged of emergency services fighting to free a trapped man from a burning car in Gympie this morning.

MUST READ - FULL STORY HERE: Police heroes pull man from burning car 

The driver, a 73 year-old Maryborough man on his way to volunteer at the Mary Valley Rattler, had veered off the road at the Chapple St and Tucker St intersection before 7.30am.

The car mounted the steep bank, travelled along the Mary Valley Rattler track and then rolled 5m back onto the road.

The bonnet then caught fire, and rescue crews had to fight to free the man.

Gympie Times

