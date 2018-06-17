Menu
SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING: Two whales were spotted frolicking at Double Island Point yesterday.
SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING: Two whales were spotted frolicking at Double Island Point yesterday.
WATCH: Humpbacks make a comeback at Double Island Point

A PAIR of humpbacks have been captured "synchronised" swimming at a popular Cooloola Coast spot yesterday.

Great Beach Drive 4WD Tours spotted the two whales frolicking just off Double Island Point on Noosa North Shore.

It has been predicted it will be a bumper whale watching season, with early sightings of the whales on the Coast dating back to early May. 

The whales regularly migrate from Antarctic waters along the east coast of Australia every winter to the warmer waters of the Great Barrier Reef to breed and calve.

Humpbacks can be identified by their extremely large pectoral fins, and scalloped flukes, or tails.

The most famous humpback whale in the world, the albino whale Migaloo, is regularly spotted in far northern waters during the annual migration.

Send us your whale sightings at editorial@scnews.com.au.

