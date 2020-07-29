Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Langer Cup Ipswich SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin

by Nic Darveniza
29th Jul 2020 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition starts this afternoon, with the Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS clash from 5pm.

Sign up now to get full access to every match across five rounds of the Brisbane Broncos-sponsored competition, plus the semi-finals and final.

Subscription will also gain you access to the best news and content from every News Corp newspaper throughout Australia.

Broncos Game Development Manage Paul Dyer said the Langer Cup and its sister competition the Payne Cup (contested in central and north Queensland) were the "pinnacle of school sporting competitions in the country''.

SCHEDULE

4PM: St Mary's vs Marsden

5PM: Palm Beach Currumbin v Ipswich

5PM: Keebra Park v Wavel

Originally published as WATCH: Langer Cup round 1 livestreaming

More Stories

ipswich shs langer cup palm beach currumbin shs rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN ACTION: 60+ photos of CQ off road racing

        premium_icon IN ACTION: 60+ photos of CQ off road racing

        Sport More than 50 drivers raced into the small mining town to compete in the action.

        REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s

        premium_icon REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s

        Rugby League Ignatius Park College and St Brendan’s College meet in Mackay for round one of the...

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of...

        An energetic girl ready to join a loving family

        An energetic girl ready to join a loving family

        News PET OF THE WEEK: She would love to join in on all of your outdoor adventures.