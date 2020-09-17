PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was fixated on "tearing down" Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Miles said it appeared Mr Morrison was fixated on attacking Ms Palaszczuk and criticising Queensland's border closures.

It comes as Queensland records one new case in the past 24 hours and only two cases in the past five days, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced today.

The latest case relates to a male health care worker aged in his 60s who is a known contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

He was diagnosed on his 10th day in quarantine, so there is no risk of community transmission, Mr Miles said.

"If we manage to only have causes from these clusters in quarantine, then we will ultimately end these clusters," he said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on Queensland’s COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Mr Miles said there had been a significant increase in the number of people getting tested, with 11,643 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 active cases in Queensland.

Mr Miles said he was very comfortable with how he had relayed information to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout this entire pandemic we have been as transparent … as we could possibly have been," he said.

He said 28 days of no community transmission outside of quarantine was what the Queensland Government was using before reopening the state's border to people living in hot spots, such as NSW and Victoria.

"We want to see those borders open up just as soon as it is safe to do so," Mr Miles said.

"We continue to look at the data each and every day. We've said we'll do a major review of those border restrictions at the end of every month."

Mr Miles said the latest case was a worker at the Ipswich Hospital

"We've had several cases now of hospital workers who have been infected," he said.

It comes as restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs were loosened from 8am today, after more than a fortnight had passed without a case in either region.

Queensland has recorded 1149 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 since late January.

An 83-year-old man was the last Queenslander to have died from COVID-19 in April.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling average has dipped even further after 28 new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight, along with eight deaths.

Thursday's figures are the lowest since 20 cases were recorded on June 24.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Deputy Premier updates on COVID-19