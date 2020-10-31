Menu
WATCH LIVE: GCDRU Semi-Final- Griffith v PBC Alleygators

by Nic Darveniza
31st Oct 2020 3:17 PM
A place in the 2020 Gold Coast District Rugby Union Final will be decided on Saturday when frontrunners Griffith University Colleges Knights take on Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators.

Action will commence from 4pm on neutral territory at James Overell Park, the home of the Gold Coast Eagles, hosts what should be a fierce clash.

The Knights have proven unstoppable in 2020 with 64 competition points from a possible 65 after inclement weather forced a round-one draw.

>>> LIVE STREAM WILL BE ADDED TO THIS STORT SHORTLY BEFORE KICK-OFF <<<

The Gators were the second team to guarantee their place in the finals but a loss in the final round - a 31-10 defeat to Colleges - meant they drew the post-season short straw with a rematch in the semi-final.

Can the Alleygators learn from their mistakes of last week to produce the shock of the Gold Coast District Rugby Union season?

Or will the Colleges juggernaut roll through for a perfect 3/3 streak against this opposition?

