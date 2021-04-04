Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Health Minister updates on COVID cases

by Danielle O’Neal, Jack McKay, Janelle Miles
4th Apr 2021 9:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett will this morning provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

Ms D'Ath and Dr Bennett will be speaking from 9.15am.

It comes after Queensland recorded three cases of COVID-19, including one which was locally acquired.

 

The new case is a close contact associated with the Brisbane northside cluster but authorities are not worried because he had spent his infectious period in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Queensland received 25,000 Pfizer vaccines for frontline staff on Thursday, after officials said the state had just three days' worth of supply left.


The Commonwealth is responsible for the rollout of vaccines to GPs.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Health Minister updates on COVID cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

        Premium Content Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

        Weather Some areas could experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and the possibility of large hail.

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite in CQ

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite in CQ

        News A man was hospitalised after being bitten by a snake at a regional Central...

        Ute bought to fund mate’s funeral unveiled at Rockynats

        Premium Content Ute bought to fund mate’s funeral unveiled at Rockynats

        News Jeff Saverin bought his good mate John Wohlsen’s F100 Custom ute so his widow could...

        Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        Premium Content Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        News Authorities approve biopesticide to combat army fallworm in crops