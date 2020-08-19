Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marsden SHS host Ipswich SHS in round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions. WATCH LIVE FROM 3PM.
Marsden SHS host Ipswich SHS in round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions. WATCH LIVE FROM 3PM.
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

by Jesse Kuch
19th Aug 2020 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.

Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.

Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.

RELATED LINKS

COREY'S LAST LINE TAKES SOME BEATING

FIFITA MAGIC RUBS OFF ON MARSDEN TRIO BOUND FOR TITANS

CAN WAVELL SHS PRODUCE ANOTHER UPSET WIN?

SCHOOL FOOTY SHOW

REPLAY OF WAVELL'S WIN OVER MARSDEN SHS

Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE

10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge

11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup

12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge

1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup

 

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

editors picks ipswich shs langer cup marsden shs rugby sport walters cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime One of the victims was dealing with his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis when he was targeted by the fraudster.

        Fear of speaking out on mine safety an industry-wide issue

        Premium Content Fear of speaking out on mine safety an industry-wide issue

        Employment Anglo American boss recognises ‘perception’ issue in mines.

        GALLERY: 100+ photos of CQ sporting action

        Premium Content GALLERY: 100+ photos of CQ sporting action

        Sport Check out all the action from sporting events across Emerald on the weekend.

        WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        Premium Content WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        News A new plan giving at least half of Rookwood Weir’s water to CQ farmers is going out...