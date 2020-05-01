Watch live: PM gives virus update

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live to the nation after a national cabinet discussed virus testing and the NRL and AFL seasons.

More updates below.

'Pretty convincingly we have flattened the curve'

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has showed his coronavirus modelling, pointing out "pretty convincingly we have flattened the curve".

Mr Murphy said the most important part of Australia's road back was testing.

"We cannot afford to have an outbreak that starts a second wave…Our testing has to be very, very good," he said.

"The most important thing in testing is anyone who has any respiratory illness must get tested…a cough, cold or any respiratory symptoms…get tested and don't go to work."

Australia currently has 6,765 cases of coronavirus however the country is now "consistently getting less than 20 new cases per day over recent days".

Health authorities are also testing extensively, with more than 570,000 tests completed.

Huge drop in overseas migration

Australia's border closures is having a huge impact on overseas migration, one that will especially be seen next year.

Mr Morrison said there would be an 85 per cent fall in overseas migration next year, when compared to the 2018/19 period.

Additional $205 million given to aged care sector

The federal government is today providing a further $205 million to the aged care sector.

Mr Morrison said the extra money was "to support them and the cost they are incurring" from dealing with coronavirus.

The federal government has given $850 million to the aged care sector since the coronavirus pandemic, the PM said.

Australians 'have earned an early mark'

Mr Morrison said the continued flattening of the curve meant the National Cabinet would look at easing restrictions next Friday.

"Australians have earned an early mark," he said.

Mr Morrison said the National Cabinet would meet twice over the next week before announcing relaxed restrictions next Friday.

He said health experts had provided 15 conditions that Australia should meet before restrictions could be relaxed.

Australia has already met 11 of the 15, he said.

Despite the move to relax restrictions next week, Mr Morrison said a "critical" part of that would be how many Aussies download the COVID tracing app.

"It's like not putting on sunscreen before going out into the blazing sun," he said.

"Our numbers may be low but coronavirus is still out there."

PM providing update after National Cabinet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said today was another "very productive" National Cabinet meeting.

The PM said there were around 1000 active cases left in Australia and attention would now turn to fixing the crippled economy.

"We need to restart our economy, we need to restart our society. We can't keep Australia under the doona," he said.

Mr Morrison said the unemployment rate was expected to rise to around 10 per cent as more than a million people applied for Centrelink help.

More than 650,000 businesses have registered for JobKeeper and a further 950,000 people have applied to access some of their Super - totalling $7.9 billion.

Mr Morrison said overseas migration was also expected to fall by about a third.

He described the numerous government benefits as "putting a floor under our economy".