One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

There has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours - connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster.

The new case is a close contact of someone who has contracted the virus through the Wacol cluster.

Premier Annastacia Palascczuk said more than 20,000 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, which is the highest to date.

It comes as authorities continue investigating a possible link between a COVID-19 cluster at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre at Wacol and an earlier cluster at Logan that arose after three young women returned to Queensland from Melbourne.

Early genomic results showed the outbreaks were the same strain of COVID-19.

Ms Palaszczuk said authorities hope to have final test results of all staff at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre by tomorrow afternoon.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles thanked every Queenslander for getting tested.

"We need to keep it up," he said.

Time to validate COVID-19 tests has grown slightly however Mr Miles reported there were shorter wait times yesterday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there was still a risk there could be further cases.

"We need to keep those numbers going though," she said about testing.

Dr Young conceded authorities still didn't know the link between the original case.

There are two theories surrounding the latest cluster - that it may have been sparked by a yet-unidentified visitor to the detention centre, or by a traveller who imported the virus from interstate.

There were no new cases in the state on Tuesday.

The detention centre cluster now involves 11 cases - five staff members, and six members of their families

Meanwhile, a Brisbane virologist says there could bhe several missing cases because not enough Queenslanders are getting tested.

University of Queensland virologist Associate Professor Ian Mackay said not enough Queenslanders were being tested, considering about 20,000 people could be tested in a day.

"It's hard to believe at any given point that only 6000 people are sick, we expect there to be more illnesses such as those with respiratory symptoms," he said.

