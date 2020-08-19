Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Health

One new COVID-19 case in Queensland

19th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the case was a male in hotel quarantine and brought the total number of active cases in Queensland to six.

The man tested positive on his seventh day in quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

The government has confirmed that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

It will only affect a small number of people, but follows calls from the local mayor Lawrence Springborg.

It will mean a few extra post codes will be added to the border bubble.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: 100+ photos of CQ sporting action

        Premium Content GALLERY: 100+ photos of CQ sporting action

        Sport Check out all the action from sporting events across Emerald on the weekend.

        WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        Premium Content WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

        News A new plan giving at least half of Rookwood Weir’s water to CQ farmers is going out...

        Explosion of casualisation in mines costing economy

        Premium Content Explosion of casualisation in mines costing economy

        Politics Senator says an ‘explosion’ of job casualisation has occurred in recent years.

        CQ region has largest rural debt across QLD, report reveals

        Premium Content CQ region has largest rural debt across QLD, report reveals

        Rural Central Queensland largely contributes to the Queensland’s rising rural debt.