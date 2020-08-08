Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
Basketball

WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost four months after the 2020 season was meant to tip-off, elite basketball is finally back in Queensland.

And we have a star-studded clash to headline the opening round of the revamped Queensland State League as usual heavyweights, the Logan Thunder, host competition newcomers the RedCity Roar at Bendigo Bank Stadium.

There will be superstars everywhere you look on the court for both the women's and men's clash.

The live-stream will be added to the top of the story just before 6pm.

In the men, a deep Thunder side featuring former NBL big man Mitch Young, Michael and Chris Cedar as well as young talents Kian Dennis and Atem Bior will clash with a RedCity team led by talents such as NBA G-League player William McDowell-White, Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling and speedster Verle Williams Jr.

Originally published as WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

basketball logan thunder redcity roar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Premium Content 5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Offbeat The massive mine excavator ‘walked’ across the Peak Downs Highway this week.

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales...

        Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        Premium Content Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        News Exhibitors are hurting and there are a lot of very upset locals after the decision...

        MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Premium Content MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Politics FIFO mine workers in hot spots will need to be in Queensland by 1am Saturday.