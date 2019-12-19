Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Heavily armed police arrest Mackay man on run for 8 weeks
Crime

WATCH: Mackay prisoner arrested after eight weeks on run

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Dec 2019 10:43 AM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have captured a high-risk Mackay fugitive - on the run for about eight weeks after allegedly cutting off his tracking device - in a dramatic arrest at Mount Larcom.

Zachariah John Hewitt will now spend Christmas behind bars until the case is next mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court next year.

Zachariah John Hewitt is facing 10 charges.
Zachariah John Hewitt is facing 10 charges.

Information led police to a home on The Narrows Rd where the 29 year old was hiding out.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher told Seven News that the specialist response team was involved "due to the danger of this offender".

SERT officers, armed and wearing bullet proof vests, converged on the property about 10am on Wednesday.

Police have been looking for the man since October.

It is understood his last reported location was in Gladstone, where the man has family ties.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher told Seven News police had located the man at the house through investigations and executed the arrest warrant.

Mr Hewitt is facing 10 charges including wilful damage, disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

He represented himself in court and no application for bail was made. The case was adjourned to January 20.

gladstone court gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court mackay crime mackay magistrates court queensland police services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Kindness reigns for Citizen of the Year

        News For 30 years Cath Truloff was the face of Tieri’s service station and the first and last person most people saw when coming and going

        Young ambassadors leading the resource sector

        premium_icon Young ambassadors leading the resource sector

        Education Three students have been chosen as the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy’s...

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your...

        Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        premium_icon Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        Crime The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with a cut lip and head injury.