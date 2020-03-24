Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Cannabis up in smoke
Crime

WATCH: Massive pile of cannabis burnt on rural property

Crystal Jones
by
21st Mar 2019 2:19 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH conducted by detectives from Bundaberg CIB located 330 cannabis plants on a South Kolan property.

The search, which was carried out at 6.30am yesterday, revealed some plants as tall as four metres in height.

Additionally, police found 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

Drying racks and ammunition were also discovered.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said due to the sheer amount of drug plants, they were destroyed by fire on scene.

Other items were seized by police.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and will appear in court on April 26.

Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan.
Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan. Contributed

More Stories

bundaberg crime bundy cannabis crime drug crime editors picks queensland south kolan
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald support services predict rise in homelessness

        premium_icon Emerald support services predict rise in homelessness

        News The already-homeless, small business owners, and casual employees are most at risk of collapse.

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon

        Mackay churches close, go digital as shutdown enforced

        premium_icon Mackay churches close, go digital as shutdown enforced

        News Some churches have closed completely, others are limiting services while some are...

        Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        premium_icon Talented rodeo snapper hangs up his camera after 30 years

        News ‘When I turned 80, I thought how long are you supposed to go? You have to quit...