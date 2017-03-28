WATCH: Mayor warns Isaac region to prepare for TC Debbie

MORANBAH remains in the warning zone of tropical cyclone Debbie following latest advice issued at 11am today.

The Isaac Regional Council issued the updated warning as TC Debbie makes landfall between Ayr and Midge Point around midday today and edges closer to the region.

Isaac Local Disaster Management Group chair Anne Baker said people between Lucinda and St Lawrence, and inland including Moranbah, should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.

Isaac's Local Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC) number 1300 133 773 has been activated and residents can call the LDCC for further information and assistance.

Voluntary evacuation of people in low lying and coastal areas to a safer place is encouraged. Cr Baker advised residents to have emergency kits ready.

Mayor Baker's warning: Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker's warning for residents in Cyclone Debbie's "danger zone".

For more information on cyclone preparedness and safety advice go to www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

To locate your Emergency Action Guide www.isaac.qld.gov.au/disaster-emergency-management.

For the latest and full details on warnings www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

For up to date road closures, please contact 13 19 40 or visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.