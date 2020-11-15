WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

MEMORIAL: Attendees at the official unveiling and service for the Moranbah Miners' Memorial

HUNDREDS of people tuned in to pay their respects as part of the 2020 Moranbah Miners’ Memorial livestream.

Becaues of COVID-19 restrictions, viewers across the globe participated in a Driveways at Dusk event from their homes, mine sites and communities last Friday night.

The multi-camera livestream from the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial in Town Square reached people in the US, United Kingdom, New Zealand and every state in Australia.

There was a 15,000 reach from the official memorial Facebook page.

The event was delivered by the memorial committee made up of local CFMEU, AMWU and ETU lodges and branches plus Isaac Regional Council-appointed members.

It is held annually to remember the miners who died at sites around Moranbah.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker, who was invited to speak by the committee, said the memorial had become a place for reflection since its official opening a year ago.

“It is appropriate this memorial stands here in the heart of Moranbah, just as the miners it commemorates are in our hearts,” Cr Baker said.

“These men were fathers, husbands, boyfriends, brothers, uncles, cousins, nephews, best mates and valued members of our community.”

She said while “enormous strides” had been made in miner’s health and safety in the last generation, more needed to be done.

“No-one here today needs to be reminded that protection of our miners is paramount,” Cr Baker said.

An in-person, invitation only event at the memorial was attended by Isaac Regional Councillors, Queensland senator Murray Watt, Burdekin MP Dale Last with delegates from the CFMEU, AMWU, ETU, mine rescue teams and health and emergency service representatives.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Vea Vea, who is the council-appointed member on the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial committee said a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved.

“Whether you joined us online, from your driveways or workplace or via 4RFM radio, it showed solidarity in support of these families and the Moranbah miners we’ve lost,” Cr Vea Vea said.

