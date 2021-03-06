Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The moment police storm Brisbane home in drug operation
Crime

WATCH: Moment cops smash major Brisbane cocaine ring

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Mar 2021 2:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Footage reveals the moment police burst into luxury apartments and smashed an alleged major Brisbane drug trafficking ring.

The cocaine racket run across inner city and greater Brisbane was disrupted after a year-long operation that saw 20 people charged with hundreds of offences and more than $1 million of cash, drugs and property seized.

Queensland Police Brisbane Criminal Investigation Branch announced Operation Sierra Virtuous has disrupted a significant drug trafficking network across Fortitude Valley, New Farm and Greater Brisbane.

Body cam footage of moment police raid Brisbane properties. Photo: QPS
Body cam footage of moment police raid Brisbane properties. Photo: QPS

Police will allege members of the drug syndicate used licensed premises and restaurants in the areas to supply cocaine and methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Glen Farmer from the City Valley Crime Group said the operation "has been a major disruption in a well organised cocaine drug supply network".

Police said a total of 20 people were arrested and charged with 303 drug and property offences between them.

Over the past two days police executed 15 search warrants and arrested ten people, aged between 25 and 55.

A safe full of cash.
A safe full of cash.

Seven people were charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, including a 40-year-old Newstead man who is facing 86 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

He was denied police bail and was set to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Footage of the raids show police bursting into luxury apartments, yelling for the occupants to stay where they are.

Officers then allegedly uncovered safes full of cash along with weapons.

Weapons were also uncovered.
Weapons were also uncovered.

Detective Inspector Farmer said the bust showed how drug traffickers attempt to live in our community and seek to cause harm by supplying illicit substances.

"They try to legitimise their income by attempting to live off the illicit gains with no regard to the safety of others," he said.

"The arrest of the drug syndicate members, their associates and the seizure of a drugs linked to the network has created a safer environment on our streets.

"We will continue to target these organised drug trafficking networks to reduce the harm they cause to people in our community."

Originally published as WATCH: Moment cops smash major Brisbane cocaine ring

More Stories

crime drugs editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll the COVID pandemic took on her last year, and the moment she thought about giving the top job away...

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres still not up to standard

        Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        News The Iron Gate was bound for Gladstone when the chief officer authorised dumping of...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.