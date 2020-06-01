Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH: Moment police catch up with speeding motorbike rider

1st Jun 2020 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN seen speeding on a motorbike has been charged with 15 offences after police allegedly found drugs and stolen vehicles when they followed him.

Video released by police shows the man tearing through Mermaid Waters streets on a Suzuki motorbike, allegedly reaching 140km/h in an 80 zone.

The man was followed by a police helicopter and was seen stopping briefly at a house on Tortuga Place in Clear Island Waters, before he travelled to a vacant block and allegedly tried to hide the motorcycle in bushes.

 

 

Police arrest a man accused of speeding on a Suzuki motorbike.
Police arrest a man accused of speeding on a Suzuki motorbike.

 

When police arrived at the scene and stopped the man they allegedly found drugs in a bag he was carrying.

They also found a 2011 Landrover Discovery, two boat trailers and two jet skis, all alleged to have been stolen, at an address on Tortuga Place.

Officers also allegedly uncovered Methylamphetamine, MDMA, a homemade conductive energy device and flick knife.

A 30-year-old Tugun man has been given a Notice to Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court in August on possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, driving without a licence and unlawful possession of weapons charges.

More Stories

crime gold coast motorbike speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miners join class action to recover millions

        premium_icon CQ miners join class action to recover millions

        Employment The class action aims to claw back entitlements worth at least $12 million.

        Why megafauna southwest of Mackay went extinct

        premium_icon Why megafauna southwest of Mackay went extinct

        People and Places Dating back 40,000 years, they include a giant wombat, croc and a marsupial lion...

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders allowed to travel throughout the state as restrictions relaxed

        School thanks parents and staff for dedication at home

        premium_icon School thanks parents and staff for dedication at home

        News Principal sends home treats as children head back into classrooms for rest of Term...