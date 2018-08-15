Menu
Login

Coolum kayaker's close encounter with whale
Environment

WATCH: Paddler's close encounter with whale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Aug 2018 8:40 AM

A COOLUM kayaker has captured his impressive close encounter with a whale on film.

Jason Milne was fishing with a friend off Coolum on Tuesday morning when a whale almost ran into his kayak.

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

Footage shows the whale swimming up to them before breaching right at the tip of the kayak.

It was one of three close encounters Mr Milne experienced that day.
It was one of three close encounters Mr Milne experienced that day. Youtube/The Paddle Guy

SEKISUI DECIDES ON YAROOMBA BEACH APPROVAL CONDITIONS

"This baby whale was so playful yet very careful not to hit me on one of three very close passes this morning," Mr Milne said.

"So amazing!"

CONVENTION CENTRE THE 'MISSING PIECE' OF COAST PUZZLE

He was quick to turn the camera around to show his reaction after the whale swam off.
He was quick to turn the camera around to show his reaction after the whale swam off. Youtube/The Paddle Guy

The video shows Mr Milne's reaction as the whale swims away.

"Did you see that? Woah, that was close," he said.

Mr Milne also shared with the Daily a video of whale noises he captured at Sunshine Reef.

"I turned on the cameras to film them if they came to the surface again but instead we heard them and felt their noises vibrating through the kayaks," he said.

"An experience we will not forget."

Related Items

boating coolum editors picks sunshine coast whale whale encounter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Anna not pasta her best

    Anna not pasta her best

    Sport Cycling hero talking about the place of carbohydrates in our diet.

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    News Investment set to deliver better patient outcomes and less travel

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    News Springsure is gearing up for an old fashioned Barn Dance.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners