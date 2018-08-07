WATCH: Passionate protesters rally for maternity 'choices'

The community of Theodore came together in a peaceful rally this morning fighting for their maternity services to be reinstated.

The community of Theodore came together in a peaceful rally this morning fighting for their maternity services to be reinstated. Vanessa Jarrett

WHAT seemed like the entire population of Theodore marched in solidarity this morning all chanting for one thing- choices.

Hundreds of people from the small Central Queensland town rallied beside each other to protest the closure of Theodore Hospital maternity service and birthing suite.

The loud group were armed with banners that read "save Theodore birthing services” as they chanted "give us choices,” through the streets of the town where businesses closed its doors to join in the fight.

Theodore Maternity Services Protest: Passionate residents of Theodore were out in force on Tuesday to protest the closure of the hospital's birthing suite.

The passionate protesters started around 9am and walked from the Neville Hewitt Park, through the main street and stopped at the front of Theodore Hospital where Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service CEO, Steve Williamson was reportedly having a private meeting with the hospital board.

Young and old joined in the rally with many children in their school uniforms pulled out of class to show their support.

Theodore Maternity Services Rally: Locals walked through the streets of Theodore chanting "we want choices" on their way to the Theodore Hospital to protest the decision to cut maternity services.

Member for Callide, Colin Boyce was also at the protest along with Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers.

Banana Shire councillors Brooke Leo and Terri Boyce were also present.

Mr Williamson is due to address the crowd at a public meeting at 10.45am.

The Morning Bulletin will be updating readers on the result of the meeting throughout the day.