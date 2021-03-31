Menu
Health

WATCH: Premier gives COVID update, lockdown extension looms

31st Mar 2021 9:00 AM

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will give an update on Queensland's COVID-19 numbers this morning, as experts warn Greater Brisbane's lockdown will almost certainly be extended into Easter.

She is expected to hold a media conference at 9am.

Ms Palaszczuk said the possibility of the lockdown continuing past 5pm Thursday was a "day by day" proposition, with a decision expected to be made tonight.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital was last night plunged into lockdown after a fresh case emerged Tuesday night, while the Mater Hospital at South Brisbane sent staff home after a recent visitor tested positive.

Queensland recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, eight as a result of community transmission as two distinct clusters began to emerge on the first day of the Greater Brisbane lockdown.

One is linked to an unvaccinated doctor who tested positive in early March while working in the PA Hospital COVID ward, while the other involves an unvaccinated nurse who attended a hen's weekend at Byron Bay.

Authorities are racing to control the two growing clusters which have now reached as far as Gladstone and the Gold Coast.

Brisbane residents have been warned not to flout lockdown laws and flee to other regions as authorities warn they are prepared to issue fines.

More to come

