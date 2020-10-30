Menu
Rugby League

LIVE: Rocky Primary League Crescent Lagoon v Berserker Street

Pam McKay
29th Oct 2020 11:12 AM | Updated: 30th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
SEVEN schools will be represented on the Rockhampton Primary Schools Rugby League's grand final day today.

Six games will be played at Browne Park, and they will all be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

This story will be updated with the link to the livestream just before the first game kicks off at 8.30am.

Games will be played on the hour, culminating in the 6A decider between Frenchville and Rockhampton Grammar.

 

REPLAY ONE | Mount Archer vs Crescent Lagoon (5C's)

 

REPLAY TWO| Allenstown vs Parkhurst (6B's)

Livestream schedule

8:30am: 5C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Mt Archer v Crescent Lagoon

9:30am: 6B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Allenstown v Parkhurst

10:30am: 6C (5th and 6th ranked teams): Crescent Lagoon v Berserker Street

11:30am: 5B (3rd and 4th ranked teams): Frenchville v Berserker Street

12:30pm: 5A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Rockhampton Grammar v Allenstown

1:30pm: 6A (1st and 2nd ranked teams): Frenchville v Rockhampton Grammar

berserker street state school browne park crescent lagoon state school frenchville state school livestream mt archer state school parkhurst state school rockhampton grammar school early learning centre rockhampton primary schools rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Mirani candidates share visions for improving Mount Morgan

        SAFETY PLEDGE: $16m plan to overhaul deadly CQ roads

        'It's disgusting': Outrage over illegally dumped rubbish

