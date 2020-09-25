Menu
The three Rugby Capricornia grand finals - A-grade men, reserve grade men and women’s 7s - will be livestreamed on this website on Saturday.
Rugby Union

Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals live here

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2020 11:28 AM

RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Rugby Capricornia season will culminate in a thrilling afternoon of finals action at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park on Saturday.

Three deciders will be played - reserve grade men at 3.30pm, women’s 7s at 5.30pm and A-grade men at 6pm – and they will all be livestreamed on this website.

Colts and Biloela will do battle in reserve grade, while Brothers will clash with Gladstone in A-grade.

The women’s 7s finalists will be decided on the day. The five teams – Brothers, Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast – will play a series of games from 12.50pm, with the top two then advancing to the final.

