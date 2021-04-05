WATCH: Shocking road rage footage shows close call in Bundy

The moment a road rage incident on a Bundaberg intersection escalates. Picture: Nine News.

The moment a road rage incident on a Bundaberg intersection escalates. Picture: Nine News.

Shocking footage of a alleged road rage incident in Bundaberg has emerged.

The incident, which was filmed by an onlooker, shows the situation turn violent before escalating into dangerous territory.

Nine News Queensland reported that those involved were stopped at a red light when a verbal argument ensued.

Filming the incident from their own vehicle, a witness captured the moment a group of people emerged from a Holden Commodore.

One man then proceeds to repeatedly throw punches towards where the four-wheel drive and its driver are, although it’s not clear where his punches land.

The vision then shows the driver of the four-wheel drive, which was towing a caravan, retaliate by ramming the Commodore, before driving off and narrowly missing a man on the road.

While it is unclear what caused the incident to occur at the intersection of Sims Rodd and Barolin Street in Avenell Heights, the footage left onlookers horrified.

It comes after the NewsMail revealed about one death a week on average had occurred on Bundaberg roads this year.

More stories: