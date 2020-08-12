Menu
WATCH LIVE: St Mary's year 10s take on Palm Beach

Jason Gibbs
12th Aug 2020 10:37 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM
St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.

 

LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.

After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.

Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.

The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.

The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.

11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS

12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay

3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High

5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba

