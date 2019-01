The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018.

The last of 144 girders is placed into position on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade on Thursday, 19th July, 2018. RMS

WORK on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade has hit the 50 per cent mark, with completion due in 2020.

To mark the occasion, NSW Roads posted an "eye spy" video showing the progress of the work.