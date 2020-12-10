Menu
Pub worker robbed at gunpoint
WATCH: Scary moment worker marched through pub at gunpoint

by Cormac Pearson
10th Dec 2020 12:10 PM
A pub worker has survived a terrifying encounter with an armed robber as he marched him through a Brisbane north-west pub with a gun to his back.

Police have released footage of the ordeal and are investigating after the incident in Mitchelton about 4.10am on Thursday.

The robber holding a black handgun to a pub worker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The masked man entered the pub on Osbourne Rd, armed with a black handgun, and demanded money from the employee.

The worker then moved to the cash room of the pub where the masked man took the worker's wallet and keys, before stealing the man's Nissan coupe registered as 619ZMY.

Thankfully the worker was uninjured.

The robber then drove off in the vehicle, but did not steal cash from the pub.

The car is yet to be found and police are unsure in which location it was taken.

Anyone who sees the car or recognises the man from footage should contact police.

Originally published as WATCH: Terrifying moment worker marched through pub at gunpoint

