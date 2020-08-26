WATCH THE REPLAYS: Marsden SHS v PBC

And then there were four. The Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league semi-finalists have been decided after reigning champs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS accounted for Marsden SHS at Ormeau.

Palm Beach Currumbin coach Brad Davis said his outfit would enter next week's semi-finals with their best performance of the season under their belt after a 32-14 win over Marsden SHS.

With towering prop Xavier Willison a colossus in the middle and five-eight Ryan Rivett a puppeteer on the edge, the reigning champs PBC proved too strong

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE WALTERS CUP REPLAY

The semi-finals will be PBC against Ipswich SHS and Wavell SHS against Keebra Park SHS.

Marsden needed to beat PBC to have any chance of contesting the semi-finals, which will be played in Brisbane next week at a venue to be decided.

Finals will be livestreamed right here.

Palm Beach Currumbin finished on top of the Langer Cup table again

"I thought today was a really strong performance,'' said PBC coach Brad Davis.

"We had already qualified for the finals and I was really keen to see how we went. I did not want to come in and lose the momentum and I thought that was a really strong performance except for the first five or six minutes.

REPLAY: Walters Cup Marsden vs Palm Beach Currumbin

"It was a really good building win. Rugby league is about everyone doing their jobs.

"There were contributions from all 17 players and that was probably our best team performance we have put in so far. And to do that in round five, I could not be happier.''

Mason Pintegne of Ipswich in action between Ipswich State High and Wavell State High at Ipswich, won 6-4 by Ipswich. (Image/Josh Woning)

Marsden SHS, last season's state finalists, missed the cut after winning just one of its home-and-away fixtures this season while St Mary's College also bowed out of the tournament.

Marsden fielded a talented but largely inexperienced squad and one would expect to see the best of this squad in 2021

The side fought hard, scoring the first two tries today and the last, but the better side won.

PBC is to be admired for being a perennial finals side, a tribute to player depth and coaching staff.

This afternoon they were forced to display much of that class when challenged by Marsden SHS who led 8-nil.

Riley Morris of Ipswich in action between Ipswich State High and Wavell State High at Ipswich in the 2020 rugby League Langer Cup, 25th of August 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)

Marsden actually scored first and second tries, with halfback Jodeci Letalu threading through a grubber kick which Jieye Mauai chased for all he was worth to claim the first score for Marsden.

Then, piggybacked down field from the kick off, Marsden were in again after centre Collin Baiteke blasted his way over to score a dynamic individual try following wide passes from halves Chase and Letalu.

PBC then settled quickly and with the team's first attacking chance of the game, they came up trumps.

Half Rivett summed up the situation beautifully to tuck a grubber kick behind the advancing Marsden defence for his second rower Daniel Batturini to score.

Tom Waver then landed the conversion and PBC were back in business, trailing just 8-6.

The front row confrontation between Willson (PBC) and Marsden young bull Lance Fualema was absorbing, with Willson a threat with his long stride and ball playing, and Fualema a tough unit forcing PBC to really commit in the ruck.

The match featured the explosive pace of former sprint champion Xavier Savage whose opportunist try from the backfield for PBC was a thrill to watch as he strode 70m across the Ormeau Shearers ground.

Savage did not have to run as far for his second try - about 1m -. after latching onto a nice cut out pass from Oscar Bryant and before you knew it, PBC had established a 18-8 advantage.

Five-eight Rivett was a conductor for PBC, and like all class playmakers having time to kick, pass or advance himself with the ball.

PBC then put a down payment on victory midway through the second half when Parker Bryant ran with intent to plunge over beneath the posts to give PBC a 24-8 lead.

PBC 32 (X Savage 2, D Mariner 2, P Bryant D Batturini; T Weaver 4 goals) def Marsden 14 (T Bowman, J Mauai, C Baiteke tries; S Roache-Faimalo goal).

Semi-finals will be played on September 2 and the grand final on September 9.

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

TITANS CUP FINALS

1PM: Keeba Park v Marsden Open Boys Div 1

2PM: Keebra Park v Marsden Open Girls

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3PM: Marsden v Palm Beach Currumbin Walters Cup

3PM: St Mary's v Keebra Park Walters Cup

3PM: Ipswich v Wavell Walters Cup

4PM: Marsden v Palm Beach Currumbin Langer Cup

4PM: St Mary's v Keebra Park Langer Cup

4PM: Ipswich v Wavell Langer Cup

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLENGE

3.45PM: Kirwin v Ignatius Park Cowboys Challenge

4.45PM: Kirwin v Ignatius Park Aaron Payne Cup

Originally published as WATCH THE REPLAYS: Marsden SHS v PBC