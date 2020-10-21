Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Goodna break and enter
News

WATCH: Three masked thieves break into business

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Oct 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage of the break and enter of an Ipswich business last month as they appeal to the public for information.

Investigations suggest that just after 2am on September 8, three unknown people forced their way into a Smiths Rd, Goodna shop.

A large quantity of cigarettes were then stolen.

Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.
Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.

One of the thieves can be seen removing a balaclava before all three fled in a dark coloured VW Golf onto Smith Rd before turning on to Albert St.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Rd to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by Crime Stoppers here.

editors picks qld crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Motoring Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.50pm.

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics Historic surge in early voting could kill off the democracy sausage

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime Nine out of 10 people issued with COVID penalty have not paid

        Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Premium Content Drivers urged to call out roads in poor condition

        Information RACQ has launched its Unroadworthy Roads Survey 2020.