Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Tradies' van explodes into flames
News

WATCH: Tradies’ lucky escape as van explodes

by Elise Williams
17th Feb 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two tradies have been forced to flee from their van as it went up in flames near a major Logan shopping centre this morning.

The blaze took hold of the van at about 7.40am on Mungaree Drive in Shailer Park, just a few hundred metres from the Logan Hyperdome.

Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.
Two tradies were lucky to escape from their burning van.

It's understood the van was carrying chemicals and fuel when it quickly caught alight.

According to reports, there were a number of small explosions before firefighters were able to get the fire under control just after 8am, while the blaze was finally extinguished at 8.10am.

The Queensland Police Service and two firefighting crews remain on scene.

There are no reports of injury.

Originally published as WATCH: Tradies' lucky escape as van explodes

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Premium Content Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Crime Police will change the way they respond to crime and not immediately attend jobs such as break-ins, and will deal with some crimes purely over the phone, to free up...

        Resource centre brings new virtual reality tech to Mackay

        Premium Content Resource centre brings new virtual reality tech to Mackay

        Technology The ‘nationally significant’ technology will educate and train the resources...

        Deadly dust exposure not just a concern for miners: Expert

        Premium Content Deadly dust exposure not just a concern for miners: Expert

        Health A dust-control expert said the distance the source of exposure could travel was...

        Palaszczuk’s quarantine plan ‘lacks crucial detail’

        Premium Content Palaszczuk’s quarantine plan ‘lacks crucial detail’

        News Queensland’s quarantine camp plan ‘lacks crucial detail’