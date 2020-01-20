Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In the spirit of Australia Day, we tried lamington flavoured chips.
In the spirit of Australia Day, we tried lamington flavoured chips.
Offbeat

WATCH: Trying Lamington flavoured chips for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
20th Jan 2020 3:25 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOULD chips be salty or sweet?

Smiths can't seem to decide, releasing an unusual flavour in the lead up to Australia Day.

Limited edition lamington chips, covered in a chocolatey, coconut flavouring, have rocked the nation this week.

The unique, but unexpected flavour, has divided chip lovers across Australia.

Some love the sweetness, some think it is just plain wrong.

In the spirit of Australia Day, we decided to put the chips to the test and settle the matter once and for all.

Watch the video to see what the Daily Mercury newsroom thinks.

australia day 2020 food lamington chips
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald bowling for bushfires

        Emerald bowling for bushfires

        News The Emerald Bowls club will use its Australia Day event to raise money for the Red Cross.

        Possible history behind skull and bones discovered

        premium_icon Possible history behind skull and bones discovered

        News Police are making enquiries today into the origins of bones found along Pioneer...

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        News The Central Highlands could experience storms and a heatwave simultaneously.

        Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        premium_icon Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        Health Three other Central Queensland mining communities also to benefit