Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Kingaroy street brawl captured on camera
Crime

WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

Dominic Elsome
Holly Cormack
Tristan Evert
, &
18th Sep 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VIDEO has captured the moment a violent street brawl broke out on the streets of Kingaroy that left multiple people in hospital and handcuffs. 

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people out the front of a home on Alford St at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have been taken into custody.

A witness told the South Burnett Times one man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street.

Two men were also hospitalised in the brawl.

A QAS spokesman said the two men transported to Kingaroy hospital were reportedly in their teens. Paramedics treated one man for a head injury and another with minor injuries.

A QPS spokeswoman said an ambulance was later called to the Kingaroy watch house, following reports one of the people taken into custody required treatment for a broken finger.

More Stories

assault crime kingaroy street brawl
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bush councils team up to get a fairer go from the government

        Premium Content Bush councils team up to get a fairer go from the government

        News Livingstone Shire and Central Highlands are joining a coalition of bush councils who are teaming up to ensure the Queensland Government does the right thing by the...

        • dominic.elsome
        CQ trainer turns ‘giveaway’ galloper into a winner

        Premium Content CQ trainer turns ‘giveaway’ galloper into a winner

        Horses Trainer got the horse back to its best, winning at a recent race meeting.

        • dominic.elsome
        Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        Premium Content Young CQ netball players, coaches ready for state comp

        News Several Emerald players, and a young coach, have been selected to represent the...

        • dominic.elsome
        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Secret emails expose ‘virus’ death stuff-up in regional town

        Health Nathan Turner death: ‘Virus’ decision that sent town into panic mode

        • dominic.elsome
        • 1 raoul