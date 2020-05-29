Menu
WATCH: Wild chase as driver rams stolen car off road

by TESS IKONOMOU
29th May 2020 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Vision from a truck's dashcam captured the moment a father smashes a stolen car off a busy Townsville road in what has been described as "dangerous in the extreme".

Kyal Stuart Frunks, 31, pursued and crashed into a stolen blue sedan driven by juveniles on Shaw Rd on December 10 last year.

The footage shows the final moments of the high-speed pursuit, when both cars crossed double white lines to overtake a truck before careering off the road.

Magistrate Ross Mack described the driving as "dangerous in the extreme" and said the community needed to be deterred from similar behaviour.

 

"It's not acceptable for members of the public to take the law into their own hands," Mr Mack said.

"The consequence of this driving could have been tragic any number of times and it's sheer blind good luck you're facing the magistrates court and not the district court on far more serious charges.

"You might count yourself very fortunate indeed you are not confronted with the situation where multiple deaths have occurred as a consequence of what you did."

Frunks was sentenced to 18 months jail, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Originally published as WATCH: Wild chase as man rams stolen car off road

