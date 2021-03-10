Menu
WATCH YOURSELF: Rangers close in on crocs

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Mar 2021 7:17 AM
At least one crocodile displaying "dangerous behaviour" has been reported near major Townsville infrastructure, with rangers called in to monitor the situation.

It's believed two crocodiles have been spotted on numerous occasions along the fence of the RAAF base and Townsville Airport.

It's unknown if the crocodiles have attacked a person, but a statement from the Department of Environment and Science said they are monitoring the situation closely.

Townsville Airport.
"The Department of Environment and Science received a report yesterday (Monday) afternoon from the RAAF of a crocodile in the vicinity of a boundary fence at its Townsville base," the statement said.

"Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the location is in Zone E (General Management Zone). This means that crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.

RAAF Base Townsville. AFIR: 000-219-750
"Based on the description of the crocodile and its behaviour DES wildlife officers decided that it did not require being targeted for removal as a 'problem crocodile'.

"However, DES will continue to monitor any further reports it receives about this crocodile."

Originally published as WATCH YOURSELF: Rangers close in on crocs

