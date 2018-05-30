Menu
Login

Bird Friends
Offbeat

WATCH: Quick thinking birds wing a ride through gardens

by Andrew Jefferson
30th May 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 31st May 2018 4:35 AM

TWO enterprising birds decided to save their wings by taking a short drive through the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens on a moving car.

A reader was driving slowly through the picturesque gardens this morning when the two birds suddenly hopped on his vehicle's side mirror.

The friendly pair seemed comfortable on their makeshift ride, sitting on the moving car for several seconds and happily chirping to each other before flying off.

"It was quite surreal," the reader said.

"Luckily my window was closed otherwise they might have flown in the car.

"I'm not sure what type of breed the birds were but they seemed very happy chatting away on the side mirror so they are obviously quite tame.

"I'm wondering if other readers have had similar experiences?."

The Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, built from 1873 to 1930s, is known to be home to numerous species of flora and fauna.

Rockhampton Zoo, located in the gardens, is also home to more than 80 birds in four different aviaries.

Native and exotic birds include the dazzling Macaws, Rose-crowned Fruit Doves, Nicobar Pigeons, Eclectus Parrots and Royal Spoonbills to name a few.

The gardens were added to the Queensland Heritage Register on July 23, 1999.

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokesperson later confirmed that the two birds in question were noisy miners.

birds quirky rockhampton rockhampton botanic gardens tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners