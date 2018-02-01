Water awareness vital

WITH the town consistently seeing 40 degree heat, everyone wants to flock toward the nearest body of water, especially our kids who may or may not know the basics of water safety.

Jim Greaves from Emerald Shire Council Olympic Swimming Pool said it was important our kids learned about water safety from an early age.

"Kids need to start at an early age, it allows them to not only respect the water, but also have fun,” Mr Greaves said.

"All kids are born to love the water straight away, so we want to encourage water safety early on rather than let it subside and readdress the issue at a later age.

"My son Lane has been doing formal lessons since he was six-months-old, he is now two and a half and can swim and save himself.”

The father of three said it was not as simple as swimming freestyle and backstroke and learning the correct techniques.

"It's all about learning water safety, awareness and identifying hazards,” he said. "If you fall in the water, you need to know what to do, for example roll on your back, have breaths and make your way back to the edge of the pool so you can get out.

"Kids need to learn to look out for one another and float. That's the biggest one, you've got to float before you can swim.

"At the end of the day, our kids need to be confident in the water.”

He said as a parent you needed to to be confident your kids weren't going to venture off into the unknown.

"You need to be able to relax, knowing they are going to stay safe even if they do happen to fall in, because they know how to save themselves,” he said.

"Obviously, you're not going to be out on the deck having a beer while your kid is in the pool by themselves, you always need to keep an eye on them.

"Even though they have confidence, you wouldn't leave the pool gate open, it just means you won't be stressed while they are having fun.”