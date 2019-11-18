Menu
CONSERVATION: Emerald and Blackwater have beaten their water restriction targets.
Water conservation targets smashed

Contributed
18th Nov 2019 4:02 PM

EMERALD and Blackwater have excelled at water conservation over the last three months with the total consumption 225 megalitres or 90 Olympic pools below the current restriction target.

Central Highlands Regional Council General Manager Infrastructure and Utilities Gerhard Joubert said the data showed that people take water conservation seriously.

‘Drought and water restrictions have dominated the media landscape and conversations for most of the year,’ he said.

‘Last summer, we watched on as our own water storage levels dropped and consequently felt the brunt of water restrictions.

‘In March and April, water restrictions eased slightly, and the data now tells us that Emerald and Blackwater have used less water than the current level one water restriction target.

‘This means everyone using council’s water, from households, businesses and council itself, have conserved water – and that is great to see.’

Council has achieved a 35 per cent water saving in its parks and gardens through a prioritised irrigation program. The program focuses on irrigating high use areas, fields that require irrigation for player safety, areas of significant visual and social value for communities and areas that would incur significant future costs if substantial landscaping perishes.

This is why people might see some gardens watered more than others.

Mr Joubert said it was to be seen when and if water restrictions would increase again in early 2020.

‘We are all hoping for rain, but we will have to see what the season brings,’ he said.

Council is managing water restrictions through its Water Restrictions Procedure, a process that is guided by water storage levels, taking into consideration water allocation in general and specifically to council as a provider.

Each level of restrictions intends to achieve a 20 per cent saving in overall water use.

For more information go to centralhighlands.qld.gov.au, call 1300 242 686, email enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au or visit your local council customer service centre.

