OVERHAUL: Most of the works will be completed at night time.
Water hydrant overhaul update

30th Jan 2020 10:40 AM

WATER hydrant overhaul contractor, Goodline, will isolate town water mains at certain times, according to the Central Highlands Regional Council.

Towns affected include Anakie, Bluff, Capella, Rubyvale, Rolleston, Springsure and Tieri.

It is expected that most of these works will be completed at night-time but affected households and businesses could expect to receive a letter before work started with a time frame indicating the water isolation period.

Overhauling and replacing the region's hydrants will not only provide reliable water access to firefighters and customers but save water.

Most of the hydrants are anywhere from 30 to 70 years old and are either not working any more or are leaking.

Council has funded the project with $1.035m of capital budget.

For more information go to centralhighlands.qld.gov.au, call 1300 242 686, email enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au or visit your local council customer service centre.

