Water rates rise as road funding bypasses Glenden

Turning on a tap in Glenden just got a little bit more expensive, with water infrastructure charges to increase by $15 per chargeable unit. Photo: John Andersen

A TOWN fighting for its place on the map has been handed a small boost in the latest Isaac Regional Council budget.

But Glenden was not a huge budget winner, with no major road projects promised and a bump in water rates.

Here's how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Glenden.

Parks and polls

GLENDEN's parks and pools are set for a $212,000 makeover.

Mayor Anne Baker said Glenden's Lions Park would receive $87,000 for new play equipment and soft fall, and a $110,000 new amenities block.

The Glenden Aquatic Centre will be given $15,000 for on maintenance.

LOSERS

Drivers

THERE were no significant roads projects for Glenden laid out in this year's budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks.

Drivers will benefit from more general road improvement projects, particularly in rural areas.

Roads damaged in ex-cyclone Trevor will benefit from $12.1 million in restoration works.

There were no significant roads projects for Glenden laid out in this year’s budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks across Isaac.

Rural roads will have the most work done, with $4.1 million allocated to road re-sheeting, $1.9 million for road rehabilitation programs, and $490,000 for drainage renewal.

A further $1.6 million will be spent on region-wide bitumen surfacing renewal and $900,000 for a natural disaster resilience floodway construction program.

Water

TURNING on a tap in Glenden just got a little bit more expensive, with water infrastructure charges to increase by $15 per chargeable unit.

The town's water infrastructure charges increased from $180 to $195 per chargeable units.

But, Glenden residents have the lowest water infrastructure charges of the region, tied with Nebo.

Water usage rates across Isaac would remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75 Kls.