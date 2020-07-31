Menu
St Lawrence residents will soon feel the relief of reduced water infrastructure charges.
Council News

Water rates to fall along Isaac coast under new budget

Zizi Averill
Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
30th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
COASTAL residents will be paying a little less at the tap, with water infrastructure charges set to drop under the new Isaac Regional Council budget.

Here's how towns along the coast will be impacted by this year's Isaac Regional Council budget.

Water

CARMILA and St Lawrence residents will soon feel the relief of reduced water infrastructure charges.

The water rate dropped by $10, to $230 per chargeable units.

It was still the highest water infrastructure rate in the council region, tied with Clermont.

Water usage rates across Isaac would remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75Kls.

Residents at a community town hall held by the Isaac Regional Council at Carmila.
Residents at a community town hall held by the Isaac Regional Council at Carmila.

Community centres

HALLS across the coast will be splashed with paint, as Isaac Regional Council forks out $97,000 for repairs to community centres at Flaggy Rock, Ilbilbie and Carmila.

Council has also allocated $35,000 to improve the St Lawrence recreation grounds.

Roads

CARMILA residents will soon hear the sound of work starting on Music St.

Isaac regional Council said the project to restore and improve stormwater drainage would cost $180,000.

