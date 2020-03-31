Water recreation restrictions hit businesses

Sunwater announced the closure of its recreational areas. Photo by Anita Hazlewood.

BUSINESSES and groups operating near the Fairbairn Dam were further burdened yesterday.

Sunwater announced on Monday the closure of its recreational areas, dams, lake, and weirs.

The edict includes day trips, camping, water activities, and Sunwater amenities, such as toilets and shower blocks.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our people and the community,” Sunwater said. “We must do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

John Walsh at the Lake Maraboon Holiday Village said his business was already suffering from social restrictions.

“We’re still open, but we’ve got no customers,” he said.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do. All we can do is hope this passes quick smart so we can recover and move on.

“We’ve suffered. We’ve lost staff – we had no choice. I’m still just reeling from the thing.

“How much more can Australia take?”

Mr Walsh invited itinerants to stay at the Holiday Village, or anyone who needed to self isolate. “Anyone that’s on the road that needs somewhere to go, they’re welcome to come here.

“If they’re grey nomads coming in, they’re welcome. It’s a pretty spot to be self isolating, that’s for sure.”

The Holiday Village is still offering takeaway food to people passing through.

Those staying at the fully-licensed park can order beer at a distance from Mr Walsh’s mobile keg.

Maraboon Power Boat and Ski Club president Shane Jensen said his club respected Sunwater’s decision. Its boat ramp is closed until further notice.

“We’re hoping it’s not going to last a whole year and we’ll lose the membership,” Mr Jensen said.