Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clermont water restrictions have been reduced following the results of a report about Theresa Creek Dam. Photo: file
Clermont water restrictions have been reduced following the results of a report about Theresa Creek Dam. Photo: file
Information

Water restrictions changed in CQ after dam investigations

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2020 4:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WATER restrictions have been lowered in parts of the region, while others parts have increased to level three.

Clermont water restrictions have been reduced to level one today, following initial findings of a report into Theresa Creek Dam’s water restriction trigger levels.

“This is great news for Clermont residents,” Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker said.

“Council has wanted to ease water restrictions in Clermont if possible, but it all hinged on a study of Theresa Creek Dam.

“The experts have confirmed the actual storage volume in Theresa Creek Dam and developed a new storage yield curve, which is the basis for the revised restrictions trigger.”

This year, Isaac Regional Council engaged a consultant to conduct a robust investigation to deliver a sustainable and reliable water supply to Clermont from the dam.

Mrs Baker said the decision to lift previous Level 2 water restrictions was made this week after councillors considered the specialist consultant’s report.

“As a result, council has immediately lowered previous water restrictions in Clermont and will be establishing a new, lower water level as a trigger for any future water restrictions,” she said.

“We have needed to be responsible and ensure water supplies were maintained in Clermont.

“However, at the same time, we committed to the community earlier this year to commissioning a robust investigation into water restriction trigger levels.”

Middlemount remains on level two water restrictions, while in the Central Highlands, Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff have increased to level three.

Visit the council website for information on what restrictions apply in each level.

clermont water restrictions isaac regional council level 1 water restrictions theresa creek dam
Central Queensland News

Just In

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
    • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Immediate disaster info for CQ through program upgrade

        Premium Content Immediate disaster info for CQ through program upgrade

        News Three new interactive features have created a more efficient platform for communities when disaster strikes.

        Mining's deadly flaws revealed during board of inquiry

        Premium Content Mining's deadly flaws revealed during board of inquiry

        News REVEALED: Findings and recommendations from public hearings

        Ghostly guests: Historic hotel up for grabs in CQ town

        Premium Content Ghostly guests: Historic hotel up for grabs in CQ town

        Property Nearly 100-year-old hotel ‘a great investment’ for anyone wanting to own a piece of...

        Company and two people charged over CQ mine death

        Premium Content Company and two people charged over CQ mine death

        News The mine safety regulator has finalised its investigation into the tragedy.