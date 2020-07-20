Menu
Mayor Kerry Hayes said to the last rain season failed to top up water reserves.
Water restrictions could increase if dry spell continues

Timothy Cox
20th Jul 2020 5:00 PM

CENTRAL Highlands residents may find water restrictions tightened within the next month.

Central Highlands Regional Council announced today restrictions would be increased to level two in Emerald, Blackwater, and Bluff if it does not sufficiently rain.

Those towns are currently on level one restrictions; level two allows residents to water lawns and gardens with sprinklers, drip irrigation systems, buckets, and hoses, but within stricter time windows than the first level.

It comes as other parts of the CQ region prepare for a wet week.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said people should prepare to conserve more water.

"Our region is in the dry time of the year now, and the last rain season did not provide the top up we all would hope for,' Mr Hayes said.

"Hence, it is prudent that we remind ourselves to save water until a hopefully wetter summer starts."

Mr Hayes said the council consistently monitored multiple factors to determine water restrictions across the region.

"As part of managing our water resources and allocation, council will increase water restriction levels as required," he said.

"In Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff, this may happen in the coming month if it does not rain."

Information about watering times and allowances is available here.

