Water restrictions tighten as dam levels drop

LAWN lovers will have to turn off the sprinklers next week as level three water restrictions are enforced in Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes announced the restrictions on Friday, with Fairbairn Dam dropping to eight per cent capacity or 103,960mL at 3.35pm.

Sprinklers must not be used at any time from Monday, December 7, on lawns or gardens.

Only Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff will increase to level three water restrictions after moving to level two on October 8.

All other Central Highlands towns remain on level zero water restrictions.

Cr Hayes said while level three was the highest water restriction level council had imposed, the promising seasonal outlook should give people in the region confidence and hope.

“We’ve merely avoided reaching level three restrictions earlier in the year and now we’re right in front of our rainy season with a promising outlook,” he said.

“So, let’s hope it’s for a short while only that we have to really tighten the tap, but let’s do the right thing and be prepared for what comes next.

“We live in a region that sees great climate variability and we’re incredibly resilient in how we adapt to our ever-changing environment; that’s what we need to draw upon right now.”

Lawns may be watered with handheld hoses fitted with a trigger between 7pm to 8pm on three allocated watering days per week.

Micro-spray and drip systems can be used on garden beds and shrubs between 8pm and midnight on three days.

Buckets and cans can be used anytime on garden beds and shrubs, and handheld hoses can be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm on three allocated days.

“This is where it becomes important that we manage our usage in the largest population centres and make a choice to become savvy and responsible gardeners, homeowners, renters and businesses,” Cr Hayes said.

For more information on what level three water restrictions involve, visit council’s website.